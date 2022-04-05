Pet of the Week: April 5, 2022, Tracker

2-year 6 months, male, Cattle Dog, 35 pounds
Y'all might need to purchase one of those heart rate tracking devices because if you're going to come out and meet Tracker you're at risk of your heart exploding! Forget all of those cowboy movies of the past, Tracker is THE best looking cattle guy (we mean dog) around and could surely give John Wayne a run for the money. Tracker is an adult who weighs about 40 lbs full grown making him small for his breed and a perfect medium-sized guy. Like true cowboy types, he has the ladies swooning and the guys wishing they could be his best bud. He is a social and fun guy who has good energy and a sharp mind so needs people who are willing to engage both on a regular basis. He enjoys other dogs and likes to play so would do best with similar energy and sized friend most likely. He is quiet, no hooting and howling for him, and likes to keep his living quarters clean. With the looks, attitude, and fun, he is the total package for sure!
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.