Taking a vacation with your furry friend? Here are 5 beaches in NC where dogs are welcome

Top 5 pet-friendly beaches in NC

WAKE FOREST, NC (WTVD) --
Tired of leaving your pet at home during your vacation? Fear no more, there are a few spots everyone can enjoy!

TripsWithPets.com has announced the top five dog-friendly beaches in North Carolina.

Even though North Carolina is home to many popular beaches, not all are welcoming to travelers and their dogs.

"When deciding on a beach destination to take your pup, it's important to find one that gives you both the beach experience you're looking for." said Kim Salerno, President and Founder of TripsWithPets.com. "Overall, North Carolina provides beach-goers and their water dogs with great options when it comes to beaches that allow dogs. We've just narrowed them down to come up with the best of the best!"

TripsWithPets.com received their information in part from a survey of dog parents to determine what they consider when choosing a beach to visit with their dog.

This list ranks beaches based on pet policies, availability of nearby pet-friendly lodging and activities, and the overall pet-friendly experience of the beach destination:

1. Caswell Beach
2. Oak Island Beach
3. Corolla Beach
4. Emerald Isle Beach
5. Topsail Island Beach

For more information click here.
