An alligator was caught and returned to its owner after it escaped from an educational facility in Wendell, authorities said Saturday.The alligator was discovered in a Wendell pond and captured.It took wildlife officers 45 minutes to lure the 4-foot long gator out of the pond.Wildlife officials don't believe there is a bigger gator problem in the area and say the escape was accidental.No information discussing how the gator was able to escape has been released.