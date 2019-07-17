WEATHER ALERT
Heat Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Weather
LOCALISH
Sports
Politics
Health
Science Club
Sweepstakes
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
ABC11 Influencers
Events Calendar
TV Listings
shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
whale
Boy has incredibly close encounter with humpback whale
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
wtvd
MAHAREES, County Kerry -- Talk about an incredibly close encounter. A boy came within feet of some friendly humpback whales while boating with his dad off the Irish coast.
The look on the boy's face says it all.
The video shows one of the whales swimming super close to the boat.
Another humpback rises from the water near 14-year-old Tomas.
He and his dad were reportedly shaking, "not with fear, but in awe."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animals
whale
whale watching
ireland
animal news
u.s. & world
animals
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WHALE
VIDEO: Dozens of pilot whales show up on Georgia shore
Double whale breach amazes tourists
Canada's 'Free Willy' bill would ban whale, dolphin captivity
Large pod of rarely-seen beaked whales spotted in California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wanted in connection to abduction of 4-month-old from daycare
Handcuffed man placed in ambulance after reported stabbing in Raleigh
Dad sets fire to wife's clothes, walks off with 1-year-old daughter
Trump to hold 2020 campaign rally at ECU on Wednesday
Fayetteville high school teacher up for national excellence award
NC ranked best summer road trip destination in US by WalletHub
What to know about FaceApp after aging filter goes viral
Show More
Hummus recalled nationwide due to listeria concerns
3 businesses evacuated after Cary gas leak
Deputies: Man tied up wife's lover, cut off penis with scissors
Asheville employee fired after writing 'poka honas' on woman's invoice
Lending someone your car could put you at financial risk
More TOP STORIES News