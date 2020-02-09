Cumberland County hosts pet toy drive for rescue animals

Animal Control will collect donations like rubber dog toys, rope toys and cat toys between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. until Feb. 11.
On Valentine's Day, dogs will be able to choose their own toy from a pile of the donated items. Cats will be randomly given an item appropriate for their age and size.
"It's very important for a shelter dog to have a toy to pass the time and keep their minds stimulated," Animal Control Director Elaine Smith said in a written statement. "The less stressed out they are, the more likely they are to be adopted into a loving forever home."
Monetary donations will also be accepted online. Any excess toys will go to future shelter animals.
