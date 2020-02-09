Pets & Animals

Cumberland County hosts pet toy drive for rescue animals

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Animal Control is hosting a pet toy drive for dogs and cats in its shelter.

Animal Control will collect donations like rubber dog toys, rope toys and cat toys between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. until Feb. 11.

On Valentine's Day, dogs will be able to choose their own toy from a pile of the donated items. Cats will be randomly given an item appropriate for their age and size.



"It's very important for a shelter dog to have a toy to pass the time and keep their minds stimulated," Animal Control Director Elaine Smith said in a written statement. "The less stressed out they are, the more likely they are to be adopted into a loving forever home."

Monetary donations will also be accepted online. Any excess toys will go to future shelter animals.

SEE MORE | Cumberland County Animal Shelter eyes no-kill designation
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscumberland countytoy driveanimal rescuecumberland county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
From Pitt to '1917,' what to anticipate at Oscars
1 found dead after Sampson County mobile home fire
Oscars 2020 Live: When, how to watch
Duke clutches out nail-biting overtime win against Tar Heels, 98-96
2 Earth Fare employees file lawsuit as grocery chain closes
Man accused of driving van into FL GOP voter registration tent
Adoption put on hold for family amid coronavirus outbreak
Show More
4 being monitored for coronavirus symptoms in Charlotte
US says 2 soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Afghanistan attack
21 dead, 42 hurt after soldier opens fire at Thai mall
Robert Conrad, star of 'The Wild, Wild West,' dies at 84
2 suspects sought after Raleigh convenience store armed robbery
More TOP STORIES News