Pets & Animals

Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years, CDC finds

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show hornets, wasps and bees have killed more people every year for the last five reported years.

The new statistics were published Friday. They show data on deaths attributed to the flying insects from 2000 to 2017.

RELATED: What you can do to protect yourself from wasps

The fewest deaths, 43, occurred in 2001. The most deaths, 89, occurred in 2017. Men accounted for approximately 80 percent of all the recorded deaths.

However, the CDC warned that those numbers may actually be underreported. That's because allergic reactions to hornet, wasp and bee stings can be mistakenly diagnosed as heart attacks or sunstrokes.

To put those numbers in perspective, snakes average 5-6 fatal bites per year.

RELATED: What to do if you are bitten by a snake
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimalbeesanimalsinsect
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Explosion injures 2 bomb squad agents in Sampson County
Canada continues manhunt after murder of 3, including American
Tricky new iPhone scam can fool even the most tech savvy
Pink Lady Bandit robs North Carolina bank
Man shot, killed in woods behind bus stop in Fayetteville
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to NC water park
Raleigh company uses magnets to make clothes anyone can wear
Show More
Husband surprises wife with Amazon box birthday cake
Mom who dropped baby during fight lied to officers: police
Terrifying video: Masked robbers attack man outside his own home
2nd suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 21-year-old Domino's delivery driver
Photo of armed students at Emmett Till sign is investigated
More TOP STORIES News