PETS & ANIMALS

Dozens of hammerhead shark pups found dead in Honolulu

Dozens of baby hammerhead sharks that were found dead near Keehi Lagoon in Honolulu. (Credit: Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP )

HONOLULU --
Hawaii authorities are investigating after dozens of baby hammerhead sharks were found dead Tuesday near Keehi Lagoon in Honolulu.

The state Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement has opened an investigation following the discovery of 50 to 100 dead shark pups piled up near La Mariana Sailing Club.

The lagoon is a known birthing location for hammerhead sharks, but it is not natural for shark pups to be found on shore in large numbers, state officials said.

The sharks may have been netted and dumped on land by a fisherman, said Andrew Rossiter, the director of the Waikiki Aquarium.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"To breathe they have to keep moving, so once they're in the net for even two to three minutes, they're unable to breathe and they suffocate," Rossiter told KHON-TV.

Rossiter said he has never seen so many shark pups killed at one time. The state should have tougher laws to prevent the killing, he said.

"When it's the pupping season and it's a pupping area, then maybe they should restrict or ban the use of gill nets just for a couple of weeks to give them a chance," Rossiter said.

The responsibility of removing the dead sharks is with the lessee of the state property, city spokesman Andrew Pereira told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Authorities are asking people with information on the shark deaths to contact the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssharksbaby animalsu.s. & worldHawaii
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Avon fisherman reels in 2nd hammerhead shark in 2 days
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News