PETS & ANIMALS

Duke Lemur Center welcomes new baby lemurs

(Credit: Durham Lemur Center)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Lemurs are the planet's most threatened group of mammals -- so the Duke Lemur Center is excited to announce the addition of two of these critically endangered primates.

Hamill and Gellar are blue-eyed black lemurs, which are among the most threatened lemurs of all.
According to the Duke Lemur Center:

Named after blue-eyed celebrity Mark Hamill (the famous Luke Skywalker - the Lemur Center has lots of Star Wars fans on staff!), Hamill was born on March 22 to parents West and Quinn.

Blue-eyed black lemur girl Gellar.


On March 21, West was observed acting a bit peculiar: she was snapping at members of her family group (her mate Quinn, daughter Poehler, and son Lincoln), licking her lips, and stretching out on a shelf looking uncomfortable. The staff suspected she might be about to start labor so she was moved into her "baby suite." Not long after, West gave birth to a strong, healthy male infant, weighing in at a respectable 72g!

Gellar, named after blue-eyed actress Sarah Michelle, was born on March 14 to parents Wiig and Hiddleston. For their first several days, Gellar and Wiig - like all mommas and infants at the DLC - lived together in a "baby suite" separate from the other members of the family, as infant survival rates are significantly higher when mom and baby are away from the group for a few days and gradually reintroduced when the infant is less vulnerable. The family's first all-day intro took place on March 27, and the family is doing beautifully! Gellar is climbing off of her mom a lot and starting to explore the group's enclosure on her own, although never too far from the safety of her momma.

There are only five female blue-eyed black lemurs of breeding age in North America. Of these, four reside at the Duke Lemur Center: Margret, Wiig, West, and the DLC's recent arrival from Madagascar, Velona.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalanimalsendangered speciesDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News