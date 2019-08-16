Baby copperhead snakes will emerge soon in North Carolina, due to warmer-than-normal summer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3656308" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's a look at the six venomous snakes of North Carolina.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Expect to start seeing baby Copperhead snakes around the Triangle.Experts said August is hatching time for the venomous snakes, and this year's hotter-than-normal temperatures means the babies will be emerging even earlier.Copperheads often live in suburban areas because humans leave food laying about.Snake catcher Telena Chavis explained the best way to stay snake bite free."Before you let your kids out, before you go out, put your boots on, walk around. They're not shy snakes; they're hard to see because they camouflage so well. They disappear on pine straw and a lot of stuff we have on the ground, so the best thing to do is just look," Chavis said.Experts said venom from copperheads is not lethal to humans. However, you need to go to the hospital if you suspect you've been bitten.