Pets & Animals

Baby copperhead snakes will emerge soon in North Carolina, due to warmer-than-normal summer

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Expect to start seeing baby Copperhead snakes around the Triangle.

Experts said August is hatching time for the venomous snakes, and this year's hotter-than-normal temperatures means the babies will be emerging even earlier.

Copperheads often live in suburban areas because humans leave food laying about.

Snake bites: What to do if you are bitten

Snake catcher Telena Chavis explained the best way to stay snake bite free.

"Before you let your kids out, before you go out, put your boots on, walk around. They're not shy snakes; they're hard to see because they camouflage so well. They disappear on pine straw and a lot of stuff we have on the ground, so the best thing to do is just look," Chavis said.

Experts said venom from copperheads is not lethal to humans. However, you need to go to the hospital if you suspect you've been bitten.

EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at the six venomous snakes of North Carolina.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsncpoisonsnake
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cheap airfare 'deals' costing some travelers hundreds
Man bit Raleigh officer during fight, police say
Israel reverses stance, will allow Rep. Tlaib to visit West Bank
Vice chancellor at NC State to resign amid series of disparaging tweets
Adopt a pet for free Saturday at Wake County Animal Shelter
Fans cheer as best softball team in America returns home to NC
Fierce storm causes damage, road flooding in Johnston County
Show More
Wife of man killed by wave adjusts to life as single mom of 6
Helmet camera videos show firefighter response to Durham explosion
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near Durham shopping center
Looking for great deals for back-to-school? Try a campus surplus store
Made in NC: Meet the man making knives for Raleigh's hottest chefs
More TOP STORIES News