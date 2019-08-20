Florida gator scales fence of naval air station

The bizarre moment was even captured on video. The gator scaled the roadside fence at a naval air station in Jacksonville with no problem.
Once it got to the other side, it belly-flopped to the ground, and simply strolled away.
Officials with NAS Jacksonville said they don't plan on removing the alligator from the base unless he poses a danger to residents.
RELATED: Alligator knocks down man trying to wrangle it off of Hwy 59
RELATED:
7-foot-long alligator takes a swim in family pool
Alligator spotted with knife stuck in the middle of its head in Fort Bend County
Gator's moment at Crystal Beach captured on camera