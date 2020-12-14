Pets & Animals

2 baby sea turtles at NC aquarium need you to help name them

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher wants you to help name two baby loggerhead sea turtles.

The aquarium's website is holding a voting contest through the end of 2020. You can go vote for your favorite name and the top two will be selected.

The options include Crash, Kure, Kelp, Murtagh and Sylvester. The winning names will be announced on Jan. 8.

The aquarium took in the two sea turtles after the animals were pulled from two nests earlier in the year. Every year the aquarium helps conservation groups by taking in a limited number of new turtles that fail to make the treacherous trek from their nest to the sea.

In 2019, the aquarium took in a pair of turtles and named them Scute and Noggin. Thanks to a year of care from the aquarium, those two were recently strong enough to be released into the ocean

"Naming these animals helps create a personal connection for our guests to help them understand how their actions impact this species and other marine animals," said Andy Gould, Education Curator.

