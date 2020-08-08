Only 3 of 45 unhatched sea turtle nests in Holden Beach survive Hurricane Isaias, town officials say

In a Facebook post, town officials said HB Turtle Patrol counted 45 unhatched nests prior to the storm's arrival on the North Carolina coast late Monday night.
Only three nests were counted following Isaias.
According to officials, members of Turtle Patrol will continue to monitor the remaining nests with hopes of seeing hatchlings at the end of the season.
