Manatee spotted in Outer Banks

A West Indian manatee was spotted in the Oregon Inlet Marina last Saturday.Cape Hatteras National Seashore tweeted out an image Tuesday and explained the manatee may have been moving north following warm water and looking for food.Manatees were reclassified from Endangered to Threatened in 2017 under the Endangered Species Act.If you see a manatee, Cape Hatteras National Seashore says to call 252-216-6892.