AAA warns NC drivers to watch out for deer during mating season

The average estimated claim for hitting a deer in the Carolinas is about $4,300.

Mid-October through December are the worst months of the year for vehicle collisions with animals, AAA says.

North Carolina drivers are asked to watch out for deer now that their mating season is underway.

"This is the time of the year when deer are extremely active and the chances of them darting into the roadway are much higher," Tiffany Wright, AAA spokesperson, said in a news release.

According to NCDOT, there was an increase of more than 1,700 animal-vehicle crashes in 2023, with the overall figure reaching 21,835 crashes- of which 90% are assumed to be deer.

"Colliding with a deer is not only dangerous but also increasingly expensive even in a minor crash," said Wright. "New technology, like cameras and windshield sensors drive up the cost of repairs, which makes it more imperative to double-check your insurance coverage."

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) said from 2013-2023, almost 2,000 people were killed in animal-related crashes.

The AAA offered these tips for drivers:

