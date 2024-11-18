Rare snow white deer spotted at North Carolina Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a "miracle in the wild" at the North Carolina Zoo.

Zoo team members spotted what they said was a rare, snow-white deer in a wild herd on the Zoo's property.

According to the staff, the fawn has a condition called leucism, a genetic mutation that causes an animal to have reduced pigmentation in its skin, feathers, fur, or scales.

"White deer also have great significance in the traditions and folklore of the Native American Indian tribes throughout the state of North Carolina," the zoo said in a post on social media.

