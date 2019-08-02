Pets & Animals

North Carolina killed 55,900 shelter animals in 2018, more than all but 2 other states, study finds

North Carolina animal shelters killed more dogs and cats in 2018 than all but two other states, according to a study from the Best Friends Animal Society.

Best Friends Animal Society, founded in 1984, is a nonprofit organization that operates the nation's largest sanctuary for homeless animals.

The organization said North Carolina shelters took in 246,000 cats and dogs. Of those, 55,900 were killed. Only Texas (114,000) and California (111,000) killed more cats and dogs.

The group behind the study said it believes Americans want to save as many animals as possible. They hope the data from this study (which continues to be updated) will be used to further the cause.

Best Friends Animal Society set a goal to have all states qualify as no-kill states by 2025.

