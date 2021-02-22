Pets & Animals

NC Zoo helps Polar Bear conservation

By Patrick Nagle
Asheboro, NC -- The NC Zoo is a wonderful place to see many animals and the polar bear is one of its main attractions.

With its popularity, the NC Zoo has become an ambassador for the polar bear and has teamed up with the 'polar bear international' to help spread awareness. There have been efforts to help increase the population of polar bears in the wild.


Nakita and his friends are not able to contribute to the repopulation of the polar bear habitat, but they are here to help people understand that there are things we can do to make a change.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnczoobearnc zoolocalishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Teachers can now sign up for COVID-19 vaccine
US COVID death toll approaches 500k milestone
Study: 30% of people with 'mild' COVID-19 have symptoms months later
Supreme Court won't halt Trump taxes turnover to NY prosecutor
Wegmans in Chapel Hill to open Wednesday
Biden to boost pandemic lending to smallest businesses
Duke investigates after up to 50 students attend off-campus party with no masks
Show More
Nearly 30,000 Macs reportedly infected with mysterious malware
Get paid $2,000 to sleep at 5-star luxury resort
Abducted NC girl found alive in Arkansas; kidnapper dead
Artist left hidden message in famous painting, researchers confirm
I got the vaccine. What's next?
More TOP STORIES News