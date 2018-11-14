PETS & ANIMALS

NC Zoo wants your help naming newly adopted Wild Polar Bear

EMBED </>More Videos

The North Carolina Zoo wants your help naming their newest adopted Wild Polar Bear.

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Zoo wants your help naming its newest adopted Wild Polar Bear.

According to the zoo's website, the wild, female polar bear is currently living with her two cubs in the Western Hudson Bay area of Canada.

The zoo said that the names to vote on were chosen by zookeepers and are a collection of Inuit and Native American names and North Carolina themes.

The options are:
  • Yura- Inuit for 'one who is beautiful'

  • Sakari- Native American for "sweet'

  • Carolina- for our home state

  • Tapeesa- Inuit for 'Arctic flower'

  • Hope- for hope for the polar bears' future


Voting will begin at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14 and closes Monday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. Click here to vote.

The winning name will be announced Tuesday, Nov. 20.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsnc zoopolar bearAsheboro
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Hillsborough police identify owner of 2 dogs abandoned overnight at dog park
SC couple loses pet monkey at Morrisville hotel
2 types of dog food recalled over vitamin D toxicity
Dog saved by kidney transplant donated by her own puppy
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman hit from behind, robbed outside TJ Maxx in Wake Forest
'It's unusual': Sheriff says triple murder in Johnston Co. is rare
4th suspect sought in murder of CA man found inside burning car
Amber Alert: Public asked to stop spreading rumors about missing teen
Cruz and O'Rourke go viral for post-election pic together
Frozen asparagus recalled over listeria concerns
Raleigh Christmas Parade forecast
Cabbage Patch doll among group's 10 worst toys for holidays
Show More
Weeding out the danger: More local businesses offering legal cannabis
Off-camera hobbies: John Clark teaches Sunday school
Horse survives Camp Fire thanks to backyard swimming pool
Man banned from Disney after waving Trump banner
'Fred Flintstone' cited for speeding in Florida
More News