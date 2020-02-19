Pets & Animals

NCSU police horses celebrate retirement after years of service

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two four-legged North Carolina State University police officers celebrated their retirement Wednesday.

Officers Cowboy and Maverick are both horses with the NC State Mounted Patrol. Cowboy has been with the department for 10 years. Maverick has served for about six years.

North Carolina State University is the only school in the state with mounted patrol, which school police said is one of their most effective crime-fighting tools.

Officers said they use horses like Maverick and Cowboy for community events and anywhere there are large crowds, like football games.

Wednesday, students said goodbye to Maverick and Cowboy with head pats, gummy bears and selfies.

Both horses will go to good homes. NC State said they do plan to bring in new horses.

