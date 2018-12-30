PET ADOPTION

Wake County Animal Center encourage adoptions as holiday season fills shelters

Wake County Animal Center encourage adoptions as holiday season fills shelters

WAKE COUNTY, N.C.
As 2018 comes to a close, Wake County Animal Center says it has about twenty-five dogs and ten cats waiting for forever homes.

Officials at Wake County Animal Center said shelters tend to fill up during the holiday season - so adoptions are always welcome.

On Sunday, Elizabeth Eichen stopped in to visit the pit bull she's adopting.

"The deposit's all down, but we felt bad that she's stuck here until after the new year. So we brought some treats, we brought some toys and things, just made her aware that we're coming back and we love her," Eichen said.

The shelter previously reduced rates from Dec. 17 to 23 in preparation for the holidays.

At the time, dogs cost $25 and cats were "name your price."

The Wake County Animal Shelter is open from noon until 6 p.m. daily - but will be closed on New Year's Day.


You can see photos of pets available for adoption here.
