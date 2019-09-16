Pets & Animals

Snake found in toilet at Houston area Airbnb

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston area viewer shared a startling video of a guest found in an Airbnb's bathroom toilet.

The video shared to ABC13 shows what the viewer says was a four-foot-long snake.

Animal control was called out to the home, according to the viewer. It's unknown how the snake slithered its way into the toilet.

Airbnb sent ABC13 the following statement:

"With nearly two million guests checking in to Airbnb listings every night, negative incidents are incredibly rare. We've completely refunded the guest, provided an additional rebooking coupon towards their next stay, and apologized for this unusual experience."

RELATED:

Houston fisherman reels in snake with teeth sunk into fish
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonkatyanimalsnakecaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNC Student believes she's found Silent Sam statue
US flag that survived Hurricane Dorian up for auction
Fatal crash closes 1 lane of I-40 in Orange County
Custodian comforts girl with autism who had rough morning
Fans honor fallen Emu with memorial service
Boy rescued from dangerous rip current at Sunset Beach
Woman fighting to keep emotional support monkeys
Show More
Video shows burglars kick in California family's front door
Full vote expected on new NC district maps Monday night
Hurricane Humberto strengthens, continues toward Bermuda
UAW says its 49K members at GM plants are now on strike
Woman dreams she swallowed ring, wakes up to find she did
More TOP STORIES News