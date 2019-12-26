Carolina Tiger Rescue collects donated Christmas trees for cats to play with

Katie Cannon, education director for Carolina Tiger Rescue says the trees provide an opportunity for mental and physical stimulation for their approximately 50 cats.
"These are animals that would travel in the wild," Cannon says. By introducing a new object into their environment, the cats have an opportunity to play and explore. Plus, Cannon says the cats really love the scent and texture of Christmas trees.
Keepers also spray the trees with perfumes and oils to add additional smell. "Cats are very scent oriented," Cannon says. "The muskier the better." While Cannon says Anthony, one of the leopards at the rescue, loves lemon scent, other cats like the smell of Calvin Klein Obsession or Axe body spray.
Cannon says keepers will also hide meat inside the trees or inside holiday-themed boxes for the cats to find. She adds they still have leftover pumpkins from Halloween. "Anything that gets them up and moving," she says.
Carolina Tiger Rescue is collecting decoration-free Christmas trees until the end of January or until they reach their maximum tree quota, which Cannon estimated at around 150 trees or three per animal. Donors can drop trees off between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily, but Cannon recommends calling ahead to make sure the rescue hasn't met its tree quota.
The rescue is also collecting perfume donations to spray the trees.