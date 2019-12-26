Pets & Animals

Carolina Tiger Rescue collects donated Christmas trees for cats to play with

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Carolina Tiger Rescue is collecting Christmas trees to give to their cats this holiday season.

Katie Cannon, education director for Carolina Tiger Rescue says the trees provide an opportunity for mental and physical stimulation for their approximately 50 cats.

"These are animals that would travel in the wild," Cannon says. By introducing a new object into their environment, the cats have an opportunity to play and explore. Plus, Cannon says the cats really love the scent and texture of Christmas trees.

Keepers also spray the trees with perfumes and oils to add additional smell. "Cats are very scent oriented," Cannon says. "The muskier the better." While Cannon says Anthony, one of the leopards at the rescue, loves lemon scent, other cats like the smell of Calvin Klein Obsession or Axe body spray.



Cannon says keepers will also hide meat inside the trees or inside holiday-themed boxes for the cats to find. She adds they still have leftover pumpkins from Halloween. "Anything that gets them up and moving," she says.



Carolina Tiger Rescue is collecting decoration-free Christmas trees until the end of January or until they reach their maximum tree quota, which Cannon estimated at around 150 trees or three per animal. Donors can drop trees off between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily, but Cannon recommends calling ahead to make sure the rescue hasn't met its tree quota.

The rescue is also collecting perfume donations to spray the trees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspittsboroholidaycatsanimalchristmas tree
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SUV used to smash into multiple Wake Co. convenience stores found
Missing Michigan boy found dead, police say
Fayetteville holiday marriage proposal captures hearts
Couple calls 911 on vacuum cleaner
Woman, 2 kids found on sidewalk near Boston garage die
Few travel problems at RDU despite expected delays
Disney store debuts Baby Yoda plush toys, action figures
Show More
Starbucks gives away free coffee until NYE
These are the Disney movies hitting theaters in 2020
5 children taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Raleigh
Protect yourself from scammers targeting gift cards
First-time home buyers could spend more in 2020
More TOP STORIES News