Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Snake bites man in face at friend's door

LAWTON, Okla. -- An Oklahoma man had an unpleasant surprise when he walked up to his friend's doorbell.

A snake that was wrapped around the porch light jumped out and bit him right in the face.

The attack was captured on his friend's doorbell camera.

He had no idea whether the snake was venomous.

His friend rushed him to the hospital, where doctors said the snake was not dangerous.

But things didn't turn out as well for the snake. His friend killed the reptile after the attack.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsoklahomaattacksnakeanimal attack
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News