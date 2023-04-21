NC veterinarians warn of outbreak in dog flu cases in Durham, Moore counties

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Veterinarians are warning dog owners about a rise in canine influenza cases in Durham and Moore counties.

So far, all of the cases involve dogs that had been boarded or stayed at a day care facility within the past two weeks.

The signs of dog flu are cough, runny nose and fever as well as other respiratory problems. Other signs can include lethargy, eye discharge, reduced appetite and low-grade fever.

Most dogs recover within 2-3 weeks. However, secondary bacterial infections can develop and may cause more severe illness and pneumonia.

The virus is highly contagious and can easily spread through direct contact, coughing and sneezing, contaminated surfaces and people moving between infected and uninfected dogs.

Dog owners should consider limiting contact with other dogs and visits to public areas.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence of transmission of dog flu from animals to people. There has never been a reported case of human infection with canine influenza.