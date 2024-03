Catawba County man spreads joy by collecting Pez dispensers

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man in Catawba County is spreading joy, one Pez dispenser at a time.

The craze started with a $4 Pinocchio purchase 30 years ago.

Shortly after, Walter Cranford found out that it was worth $150 and decided he needed to start collecting them.

He said he's also given away thousands of pairs of dispensers all to the joy of kids and collectors alike.