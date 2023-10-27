Pfizer announces closure of facilities in Morrisville, Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friday, Pfizer confirmed the closing of two of its facilities in the Triangle.

According to the pharmaceutical company, the Kit Creek facility in Morrisville, North Carolina, and the Durham Clinical Manufacturing Facility will be closing.

However, the company's largest North Carolina facilities in Sanford and Rocky Mount will remain open.

The closures come as part of an "enterprise-wide cost realignment program," the company said in a statement to ABC11. Pfizer said various areas within the company are making changes that are being implemented on a rolling basis, to operate more efficiently and effectively.

Pfizer says all of its employees affected by the closure will be offered a "generous separation package" and will be given opportunities to apply for internal positions.

