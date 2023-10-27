NC Education Lottery Commission considers new rules for statewide sports betting

The group in charge of legalized gambling in North Carolina met Friday to consider new rules ahead of sports betting becoming legal statewide.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Education Lottery Commission held a public hearing Friday as it's working to come up with new rules for sports betting in the state.

The Commission said it wants to get sports betting up and running as soon and as effectively as possible.

Regulated betting on sports and horse racing is expected to begin in North Carolina beginning in 2024, although the Commission does have until mid-June to officially get rules on the books.

Right now, sports betting is only allowed in North Carolina at its three casinos, which are operated by two Native American tribes.

Two lawyers spoke at Friday's public hearing. They represent fantasy contest companies -- which is a type of online game -- and they argued this form of entertainment should not be regulated.

"Price Picks is operated lawfully in North Carolina since 2020. We have hundreds of thousands of customers in this state. This proposed law says (to) those North Carolinians 'You're doing something wrong. You're doing something that you should not be allowed to do. This commission intends to stop it' and that respectfully is wrong," said SidePrize Attorney Tom Lee.

ABC11 tried to speak with Commission members about the proposal, but they were not taking any questions.

The Commission will meet again in mid-November and could adapt the rules.

The public can still submit comments about the proposal up until November 1st.