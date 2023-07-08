PGA Tour Superstore opens in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The PGA Tour Superstore is officially open in Raleigh.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Saturday morning at the new store near the intersection of Wake Forest and Six Forks Road.

Hundreds of people lined up for the big celebration that featured giveaways, prizes, and discounts.

"The PGA Tour Superstore has come to Raleigh, and it's been great chaos since 9 this morning. We've had a lot of people, we gave away over $25,000 worth of merchandise. And now the city of Raleigh finally has a legitimate PGA Tour Superstore to shop at," General Manager Daryl Shore.

During the event, the store also made a $15,000 donation to the Triangle First Tee, an organization dedicated to fostering positive youth development through sports.

The grand opening celebrations will continue Sunday.