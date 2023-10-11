School bus passes through intersection before gunfire erupts; Philadelphia police investigating

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in a Monday afternoon shooting in the city's Olney section.

The shooting happened at about 3:35 p.m.

In the video, a school bus is seen passing through the intersection moments before the gunmen open fire.

"It was a lot of shots, and then, when I went outside, there were like 30 bullets on the floor," said Deandre Santiago, who lives nearby.

Santiago said he was inside his home playing video games when he first heard the gunfire. He immediately ran and ducked for cover.

"My mom told me, 'never be next to windows whenever there's gunshots,'" Santiago said. "I ran upstairs to where it's more coverage, where there's no windows towards front of the house."

According to police, two male suspects got out of a white Nissan Rogue at the corner and immediately started shooting at a group of people standing nearby.

Two people were shot.

Police said the first victim, a 24-year-old man, was shot multiple times throughout the body and is listed in critical condition.

The second victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot once in the left hand.

Police say the shooters were last seen wearing blue gloves, black masks, hoodies, sweatpants and sneakers.

They were seen getting away in a white 2014 to 2016 Nissan Rogue with tinted windows and black pinstripe five-spoke silver alloy wheels.

Because this is an ongoing investigation, police would not comment on whether either or both men who were shot were the intended targets.

Neighbors ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI spoke with on- and off-camera say they are still concerned about the close call.

"Hearing gunshots like that is not anything I'd want to hear. Just glad to be safe, glad to be here. God forbid a bullet went through my window, or something happened to me or my family," Santiago said.