Durham Police seek help identifying suspect in bank robbery

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are asking for help in identifying a man who robbed a bank Wednesday morning.

The suspect, dressed in dark clothing, casually strolled into First Horizon Bank at 2008 NC Highway 54 shortly before noon and handed the teller a note demanding money.

He left with an undisclosed amount of money and calmly left on foot, as seen in surveillance footage.

Still image of the bank robbery suspect. Durham Police Department

The suspect was described as about 30 to 40 years old, He was wearing a mask, hat, and a green jacket.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information about the bank robbery is asked to please call Investigator A. Osborne at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29241 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

