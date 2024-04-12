Phillips Farms of Cary hosting fun park fundraiser for family who lost 3-year-old son to cancer

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Phillips Farms of Cary is holding a special fun park community event on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m to 3 p.m all to help support a Triangle family who lost their son to cancer.

The farm is hosting Kids Days For Caison with all the seasonal attractions including the corn box, wagon rides, sports zone, a petting zoo, touch a truck, live music, food trucks, a farmers and crafts market, and more.

The special day is to celebrate the life of 3-year-old Caison Levert.

In the summer of 2023, Caison was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. After fighting for almost a year he lost his battle in February 2024.

Caison's parents are best friends and business partners of the Phillips family who run and own the farm, so, it was a place Caison visited frequently.

"The whole community has really kind of gathered around," said Michael Phillips. "I say the community, but I really mean the farm. Our farm family and his family, everybody's really close. He's been with me for 16 plus years in business, and he's also been a best friend of mine."

During Caison's cancer battle, The Leverts left their jobs to focus on his treatment.

The Philips Farm will also donate a portion of all ticket sales from Kids Days for Caison directly to the Levert family.

"I think having everyone here to help support and put it in honor of his son is something that we are happy to do and we're glad to do," Phillips said. "And, I hope that the community and all of our customers come together and really know what it's going to."

Tickets are twelve dollars for kids two and up and are available online or at the ticket booth on-site at the farm.