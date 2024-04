ABC 11 Together highlights good deeds, community needs and how our viewers can help

The free event is on Saturday at Hillside High School in Durham

The free event is on Saturday at Hillside High School in Durham

The free event is on Saturday at Hillside High School in Durham

The free event is on Saturday at Hillside High School in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Helping women live healthier lives is the goal of this year's 10th annual Women's Health Conference.

The free event is on Saturday at Hillside High School in Durham. But there are also two satellite sites including one in Granville County and Asheville.

Free health screenings will be offered.

ABC11 is a proud sponsor. More information here.