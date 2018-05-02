Photo released of items found in bedroom of NC student who allegedly wrote 'hit list'

(Credit: Macon County Sheriff's Office)

MACON COUNTY, NC --
Two Franklin High School students are in police custody after allegedly writing a "hit list" that included the names of 11 students and the principal, according to a WLOS report.

Macon County School officials said in a Facebook post that they were given access to the names of students whom the list intended to harm.


The post also said that the student who wrote the list was detained and that the individuals who were named on the list, and their parents, were notified individually.

The Macon County Sheriff's Department released a photo of the items found in the bedroom of the student who created the list.

Macon County Sheriff Robert Holland said the items found in the bedroom of the teen were a mix of firearms and airsoft pellet weapons.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high schoolstudentsattempted murderNCMacon
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News