Pig captured near Crabtree Valley Mall after wandering through nearby Raleigh neighborhoods for days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pig on the lamb for several days was caught Monday in a Raleigh neighborhood.

People living in Birchwood Hills said they first spotted the pig Saturday, wandering in and out of yards and driveways without any supervision.

Home surveillance videos also caught the pig sashaying merrily through the neighborhood.

"It's a new one," Mark Molinoff said about the pig situation.

Another neighbor, Bob Baughman, said he's seen animals like foxes strolling through the neighborhood, but never a pig.

ABC11 was with Animal Control as the pig was discovered hiding underneath a deck before darting to another backyard and seeking refuge from the hot sun under another deck.

An officer spent quite some time trying to lure the animal out and offering up a bounty of snacks until it was finally captured.

Neighbors said they thought the pig must be someone's pet that broke free, but at this point nobody has come forward to claim the swine.

"He somebody's loved one. (He) has a name, has a family," said Molinoff. "The HOA is really strict so I doubt they let anybody have a pig in this neighborhood, but you got neighborhoods all around the border of this one that don't have an HOA, so that's where it probably come from."

The pig is now being cared for at the Blind Spot Sanctuary. There will be a 10-day stray hold and officials are hoping an owner steps forward claiming the animal.