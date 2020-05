SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man magnet fishing at Sunset Beach pulled a backpack containing a pit bull out of the water on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from Sunset Beach Police Department.According to the post, the dog, a brown and black female, was emaciated. The backpack had also been weighed down with dumbbells.Sunset Beach Police Department said the dog had been in the water for no more than a day or two.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call (910)579-2151.