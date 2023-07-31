Banner airplane crashes into ocean along Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTVD) -- A small airplane flying an advertising banner across Myrtle Beach crashed Monday.

It happened in the morning near the 40th Avenue public beach access.

Myrtle Beach Police Department said the pilot was the only person on board when the crash happened. The pilot did survive the crash. Their condition has not been released.

The plane is a Piper PA-12 Fixed Wing Single-Engine Aircraft made in 1947. It has a blue body and yellow wings.

The plane remained in the water for several hours. It was towed out of the ocean and onto the beach around 2 p.m., according to area ABC affiliate WPDE.