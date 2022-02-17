Pilot killed when plane crashes into tractor-trailer on I-85 near Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- An airplane crashed into a tractor-trailer on Wednesday on Interstate 85, killing the pilot and sparking a small fire, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Beechcraft Barron crashed into the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 South, near the Davidson County Airport in Lexington around 5:35 p.m.

Early reports indicate that the plane was taking off from the airport when it lost altitude and crashed into the southbound tractor-trailer.

The name of the pilot wasn't released Wednesday night pending notification of relatives, the patrol said.

The FAA said it would investigate the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board, but provided no additional details.

News outlets report the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a Winston-Salem hospital for treatment of minor injuries, officials said.

Video footage from the scene showed both the tractor and trailer on its left side. The tail section of the aircraft was seen next to the overturned rig.

Video also showed firefighters spraying water as flames burned the ground next to I-85 with some debris scattered on the road.

Southbound lanes between exit 91 and exit 88 were closed for several hours.
