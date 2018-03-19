Police arrest man in fatal Garner apartment shooting

Lamar Reynolds (Credit: CCBI)

By
GARNER, NC (WTVD) --
Garner police have identified the man accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old Donnie Laquan Finney.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Lamar Reynolds on Friday and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Garner police said Reynolds shot Finney and another unidentified person on March 13 at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Johnson Street.

Authorities still have not commented on the relationship between the suspect and shooter.
