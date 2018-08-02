Police arrest third suspect in Durham bank teller shooting case

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting at a SunTrust Bank off Highway 55 and Highway 54.

Shawn William Cox, 36, of Durham, has been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact and possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to the bank robbery.

He was placed in the Durham County jail under a $47,500 bond.





Cox's arrest is the third arrest in the case so far.

On July 19, Durham police arrested Javon Cheek, 24, of Durham in connection with the robbery as well.

Cheek was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

He was placed in Durham County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

On July 20, Durham police arrested Larry Lamar Johnson, 29, of Durham. He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. His bond at the Durham County jail was set at $300,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

SunTrust bank released this statement:

"Our primary focus and priority is on our teammate and the others in the branch. We will be working with law enforcement on the matter."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Investigator Walsh at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29248 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
