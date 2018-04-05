Police: Charlotte woman found captive, severely beaten in home of man she 'briefly dated'

Jamuel Alston (Credit: Charlotte-Mecklenburg police)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives are being credited with saving the life of a woman who was allegedly held captive, beaten, and raped by a man she briefly dated.

CMPD Lt. Susan Manassah said the woman had been reported missing on March 26.

During their investigation, police feared foul play may have been involved and were able to find a possible suspect and his street address, WSOC reports.

Officers were able to find the victim's car on March 27 at that suspect's home and knocked on the door; that's when police said Jamuel Alston, who had been dating the victim, answered.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

After a few minutes, Alston let detectives inside where they were able to locate the woman, who was almost beaten to the point of death.

"The condition of her, I looked at the photos - I can deal with dead people all day long," Manassah said. "You show me a live person suffering, and that rips right through my soul because that shouldn't happen to any human being."

Manassah said officers thought the woman was dead until something remarkable happened.

"We find her and you know what she does? She mouths to them, 'Thank you.' She knows the fact that these guys saved her life."

The woman was taken to the hospital, where officials said she was recovering.

Police arrested Alston, 35, and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, three counts of first-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
abusekidnapcharlotte newscrimeassaultCharlotte
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News