Charlotte police chase ends with crash, but not before suspect carjacks multiple vehicles

EMBED <>More Videos

Hours-long Charlotte police chase ends with crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Charlotte police officers chased a vehicle driving recklessly through North Carolina and South Carolina on Wednesday.

According to WSOC, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's helicopter began following a vehicle after a reported home break-in just before 11 a.m., authorities said.

A pickup truck was seen speeding and swerving on Interstate 77 near Clanton Road in south Charlotte just before noon.

A short time later, the truck went to a Walmart, where the driver jumped out and stole a car in the parking lot.

The car then headed north where it drove on a sidewalk, coming within feet of a person standing nearby.

Just after 1 p.m., the driver crashed into another vehicle at a different intersection. The driver then carjacked another vehicle, and before heading down Johnston Road.

Police were finally able to catch up to the SUV and arrest the suspect.

According to WSOC, CMPD said they're not calling it a chase, but said police are following a car.

No other details have been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
charlottecar chasehigh speed chase
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Carolina Panthers trade for QB Baker Mayfield
Dangerously hot day to give way to stormy evening
UPS driver dies day after 24th birthday, family warns of heatstroke
Toddler and man killed in Raleigh apartment shooting, arrest made
NC company to expand U.S. monkeypox testing capacity
Suspect confesses to parade attack, contemplated 2nd shooting: Police
Gas prices decline in Raleigh but experts worry about meaning of dip
Show More
Sticker shock for young would-be renters as apartment leases spike
FDA temporarily suspends ban on Juul cigarettes
What to know if your flight gets canceled or delayed
Grandfather of woman shot by Fayetteville police searches for justice
Raleigh City Council adopts 'social districts' ordinance
More TOP STORIES News