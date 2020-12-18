Orange County deputies looking for third suspect after chase on I-40

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A call to report car break-ins escalated into a chase on Interstate 40 on Friday morning.

Orange County deputies were parked on the side of I-40 near Cedar Ridge High School after three people led them on a chase that ended on the highway near the Hillsborough exit.

Mebane police responded to an apartment complex after hearing about cars being broken into in the parking lot. Police tried to pull over a driver that had just left the complex, but they didn't stop and a chase ensued. Three people jumped out of a car on I-40 close to Cedar Ridge High School and ran into the woods.

Two people were arrested, while a third person is still being sought.

Deputies say they recovered two guns from the car. Authorities aren't sure if the third suspect is armed or not. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol also assisted with the pursuit.
