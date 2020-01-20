Police identify 2 dead in Durham home murder-suicide

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An hours-long standoff ended as a murder-suicide, with one person being found dead inside a home Monday morning just hours after a fatal shooting.

It all started with a confrontation inside a home on Walton Street near Wedgedale Avenue just after 5 a.m., police said.

Police said a man had been shot and officers encountered him in the driveway of the home. He was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.

Police later identified him as Dayshawn Montez Jones, 27, of Durham.

Investigators then learned that someone barricaded themselves inside the home. After a negotiation period with no response, police entered the home and found another man dead inside.

Durham Police told ABC11 that the person man inside the home died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was identified as Stacey Lemar Breeze, 31, of Hillsborough.

Police were at the home for several hours. Durham officer Melissa Bishop said police are not actively looking for suspects.

Police said the two men knew each other.
