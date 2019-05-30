Police investigating after man shot multiple times in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot several times in Goldsboro on Thursday morning.

It happened near 947 South US 117 around 3:30 a.m.

Officials said they received a call about a man being struck by a car. However, when they got to the scene, they found 26-year-old Anthony Coley suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Coley was rushed to Wayne UNC Health Care and subsequently airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina.

Police have not released any further information regarding Coley's condition or details about the shooter.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Sgt. Bryant Canady at (919) 580-4210.
