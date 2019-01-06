Police investigating after teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Durham

Police are investigating after a teen was hurt in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon.Officials say two cars, a silver 4-door sedan and a burgundy Chevy Impala, started shooting at each other at 4245 North Roxboro Street around 4 p.m.Stray bullets struck another vehicle that was in a drive-through at a nearby Cook Out.Authorities say a 13-year-old passenger in the car at the Cook Out was hit in the leg and driven to a local hospital. He was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Another car was also struck in the parking lot of a nearby Captain D's, but no one was hurt.Police are looking for the suspects involved in the shooting. So far, no names have been released.