Police investigating murder-suicide in Pinehurst

PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside a home in Pinehurst.Deputy Police Chief Glen Webb said investigators believe 51-year-old Kevin Danner shot and killed his wife 58-year-old Cynthia Danner inside a home on Lacosta Lane.Officers responded to the home Tuesday afternoon for a welfare check and found their bodies.An investigation is underway but Webb said it appears to be a murder-suicide.