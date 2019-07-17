Police investigating murder-suicide in Pinehurst

PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside a home in Pinehurst.

Deputy Police Chief Glen Webb said investigators believe 51-year-old Kevin Danner shot and killed his wife 58-year-old Cynthia Danner inside a home on Lacosta Lane.

Officers responded to the home Tuesday afternoon for a welfare check and found their bodies.

An investigation is underway but Webb said it appears to be a murder-suicide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pinehurstmurdershootingmurder suicide
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Fort Bragg
Some Nissan Rogue drivers say cars brake for no reason
Man wanted in connection to abduction of 4-month-old from daycare
Car slams into Massage Envy in north Raleigh
Handcuffed man placed in ambulance after reported stabbing in Raleigh
Prosecutors drop groping case against Kevin Spacey
Kentucky man shocked to find tick latched on to his eyeball
Show More
Dad sets fire to wife's clothes, walks off with 1-year-old daughter
Trump to hold 2020 campaign rally at ECU on Wednesday
Fayetteville high school teacher up for national excellence award
NC ranked best summer road trip destination in US by WalletHub
What to know about FaceApp after aging filter goes viral
More TOP STORIES News