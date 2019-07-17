Police investigating murder-suicide in Pinehurst

PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside a home in Pinehurst.
Deputy Police Chief Glen Webb said investigators believe 51-year-old Kevin Danner shot and killed his wife 58-year-old Cynthia Danner inside a home on Lacosta Lane.
Officers responded to the home Tuesday afternoon for a welfare check and found their bodies.
An investigation is underway but Webb said it appears to be a murder-suicide.
