Police: Man shoots woman, turns gun on self in Brier Creek home

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people are dead following a Fourth of July murder-suicide. (Credit: Family photo)

By and Elaina Athans
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Two people are dead following a Fourth of July murder-suicide, leaving authorities to piece together what happened.

Police say 34-year-old Nicholas Talarico fatally shot Ashley Talarico before turning the gun on himself.

It happened at a home in the 9400 block of Misty Creek Lane at the intersection of Dellcian Court before 4:30 p.m.

Police have yet to comment on the relationship between the pair; however, a woman who knew them told ABC11 they were a couple.



In a frantic 911 call, a woman is heard telling a dispatcher she was with two children in the home and refused to enter the room where Nicholas' body was.

Listen to the 911 call
EMBED More News Videos

The 911 call has been released in the Brier Creek shooting.



On Thursday, a woman who told ABC11 that she was an employee of the couple said she was devastated about the incident and is concerned about the couple's two young boys.

Another neighbor said she often saw the couple in the yard playing with their children.

Alex Bazeley and friends were spending their Fourth of July by the pool, just 1,000 feet from the home inside The Village of Olympia Fields subdivision where Raleigh police officers were quickly roping off a crime scene.

"We heard some police sirens going off," Bazeley said. "We looked across from where we were at the pool at the other neighborhood and everything was taped off. Most people don't know what happened to be honest. Everyone was sort of taken aback by the fact that this happened close to us."

Other neighbors told ABC11 the couple who lived in the home were renters at the residence, which is valued at $488,000, according to Wake property records.

Police, along with a forensic team from CCBI, worked into the night investigating.

A viewing for Ashley will be held at Mitchell's Funeral Home on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh on Sunday, July 8 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Leesville Road at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 9.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingraleigh policeraleigh newsdeath investigationmurder suicideRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
Show More
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
More News