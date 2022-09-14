Former Enfield police officer faces 58 counts of child pornography

HALIFAX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former police officer has been charged in a months-long child pornography investigation.

Willie Cleveland Murphy Jr., 37, of Wilson turned himself in Tuesday to Halifax County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigators.

After an extensive digital forensic examination, criminal investigators testified Monday before a grand jury in Halifax. The grand jury handed down a true bill of indictment to officially charge Murphy with 58 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor (possession of child pornography).

The charges stem from an investigation that began in 2020.

According to the sheriff's office, the charges contend that Murphy, a former Enfield police officer, possessed child pornography that contained "visual representations of minors engaged in sexual activity" on electronic devices seized from his home in September 2020.

Murphy is charged with possessing the material. He was released on a $10,000 bond and his first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 24.

Murphy still has charges pending prosecution from his arrest in 2020.