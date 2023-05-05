Police officer shot in Oxford, police chief says

OXFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A police officer was shot Friday evening in Oxford, Police Chief Pat Ford told ABC11.

There is heavy police activity around Granville Medical Center off Route 15 in Oxford.

A nearby resident told ABC11 that they received a safety advisory that Oxford Police were at the scene of an active shooter incident near Prospect Avenue and Delacroix Street. Residents have been advised to shelter in place and lock their doors and windows.

A source told ABC11 that the suspected shooter is inside a house on Prospect Avenue.

No other details were immediately available.

An ABC11 breaking news crew is on its way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and watch for the latest tonight on Eyewitness News at 11.