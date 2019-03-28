7th grade teacher assigned anti-Trump essay for Texas students to review

BAYTOWN, Texas -- A Texas lawmaker says a 7th grade teacher in Goose Creek ISD should forfeit his or her job after students were asked to review an essay critical of President Donald Trump.State Rep. Briscoe Cain posted to Facebook on Tuesday after receiving a complaint from a constituent about the assignment.The parent, identified in the post as Chris Felder, told Cain his daughter brought home an assignment asking for feedback on an essay titled "Trump Against American Values.""This type of non factual rhetoric has no place in our schools regardless of who the president is," Felder is quoted as saying. "My children have experienced great teachers in the classroom, but I have also had to put up with those who see their roles as indoctrinators, not educators."Felder also said he was embarrassed by the assignment, being a graduate of Goose Creek ISD.Cain said the teacher violated a sacred trust between parents and the school, and has "lost the privilege of being in a classroom with Texas children."